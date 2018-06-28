Researcher: Hot-Spot Policing Works

ST. LOUIS - A University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist says early evidence indicates that hot-spot policing works in the target area, and the criminals are not simply relocating.

Criminologist Rick Rosenfeld told KMOX Radio that there was concern that saturating a high-crime area with police officers would only run criminals into other neighborhoods.

Rosenfeld says that hasn't happened based on his research. He says hot-spot policing has shown a 60 percent reduction in crime in the target area, with little crime displacement.

St. Louis police began a hot-spot policing effort last month after several shootings in the College Hill neighborhood. Extra officers were brought in and several other city departments are working together to secure vacant homes, clean debris and ensure that street lights are working.