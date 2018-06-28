Researcher Studies Effects of Technology in Schools

6 years 3 months 1 day ago Tuesday, March 27 2012 Mar 27, 2012 Tuesday, March 27, 2012 6:20:00 PM CDT March 27, 2012 in News
By: Lindsay Cooper
loading

SPRINGFIELD - A researcher at Missouri State University is launching a new study aimed at helping schools understand the pros and cons of technology in the classroom. That includes the range of laptops, tablets and phones that students use these days.

Technology programs are popping up in public schools across Missouri and the rest of the country. Some schools purchase devices for each student while others offer a program called "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD), which allows students to bring their own devices to school. Columbia Public Schools are starting to integrate iPads into schools as well as allowing students to bring some of their own devices into the classroom. Fulton Public Schools and Jefferson City Public Schools both have BYOD programs in the works as well.

This new trend has schools searching for better budgeting plans to bring computers or iPads to students. Roger Sell said his study should help schools do just that.

"In the U.S. we've had statewide programs in Maine, in Michigan, in Texas, in Florida, and around those have been a variety of research and evaluation studies...So what we've uncovered are several hundred of these studies," Sell said. He thinks it is time for Missouri to do some research of its own. His study, called the Ozarks Educational Research Initiative (OERI), involves 75,000 students in southwest Missouri. Sell said the logistics are not set in stone, but six committees will be put in place to research different ways technology can impact a school. For example, one group will look at budgeting and funding issues and another group will be dealing with legal issues and policy matters. Stephen Kleinsmith is the superintendent at Nixa High School and is helping with OERI.

"We've known for quite some time that technology is nothing more than the teaching tool of our time and we need to use technology to help motivate and educate children that we serve," he said.

Kleinsmith said budgeting becomes the biggest issue when trying to incorporate technology into teaching. Many low-budget Missouri schools can relate.

Sarcoxie High School Principal Kevin Goddard said he would be thrilled to bring more technology into the school, but the funds just aren't there. Right now, the district relies on only two computer labs. Goddard said even if the money was available, most students couldn't even use the devices at home because they don't have the Internet. He said a BYOD program wouldn't work either because the school's network couldn't handle all the devices.

"It's really our network that's weak. I would almost do infrastructure improvements before I bought more technology," he said.

Joplin High School bought its laptops with donated money after the tornado that ravaged the town last year. Principal Kerry Sachetta said the school had planned on purchasing laptops in the future, but had less time to plan when the laptops were basically thrown at them.

"Our original plan is that we were going to bring laptops in sometime in the future. We were going to iron out all those particulars at another time," he said.

Sachetta said it was a challenge training teachers to re-examine the way they instruct students, but he hopes to see benefits in the future.

Before Joplin received its laptops, end-of-course exams put both Sarcoxie and Joplin schools in the same "Average" category. Sachetta said he hopes the added technology will boost his school above its current standings.

"We haven't been able to find yet enough data to say this is better than it was the other way. It's very possible that our end-of-course exams this year may see a little dip or decline because we're asking teachers to teach with a different kind of approach," he said.

Sell said there's still a lot more than test scores to consider during this two-year researching process.

"We've looked at things like professional development for teachers and for other school staff, school administrators, school leaders. We've looked at what goes on in a planning process that leads to the implementation, and are there certain features of planning that what's included will make a difference in terms of the kinds of programs that are implemented and then their impact on students and teachers," he said.

Sell said it is important for parents to pay attention to the results as well.

"Parents play an important role here. Both in terms of orienting them to what the program is so that they're on board, but also it's a low-cost insurance plan usually for parents, but there is a cost for the insurance for the device that the student has and the parents do have to be responsible for that," he said.

The study will last two years. Sell said his goal is to find information that will help schools set up their own plans to integrate technology into the classroom. When asked if he thought technology in schools was a fad he said, "There's a fancy word used in the literature, it's called ‘ubiquitous.' It means it's just integrated with everything else and that's kind of when technology really works well. It becomes just a part of your environment. The tools become a part of what you do and if it works effectively that's what the question here is. And under what conditions one-to-one programs, you know, are effective."

To learn more about OERI and school districts involved with the study, click here.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
12 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
21 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
26 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 98°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°
8pm 89°