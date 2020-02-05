Researchers are looking for a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, October 15 2015 Oct 15, 2015 Thursday, October 15, 2015 12:42:00 PM CDT October 15, 2015 in News
By: Haley Hughes, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Thursday, a new technology was introduced at Missouri's Tech Expo could help find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, DMD, in the near future. 

DMD is a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscular weakness and irreversible deterioration of muscles. As of right now, there is no cure. 

The CEO and Founder of Solid Biosciences, Ilan Ganot, introduced a gene delivery technology that is looking to change that.

Ganot said the gene therapy approach is an attempt to effectively replace a defective gene with a new copy of a functional gene. 

He said his company has partnered with a group of individuals at the University of Missouri, led by Dongsheng Duan, a muscle biologist.

Ganot said Duan has lots of experience with animals related to this disease.

"This technology could well translate into a real change for this disease for basically every patient," Ganot said. 

Ganot said DMD affects one in 3-4 thousands newborn boys. He also said there usually is no family history of the disease.  

He said people who have DMD are usually wheelchair bound by their teenage years and typically die in their 20s.  

Ganot's son, Eytani, was diagnosed with DMD three years ago on this day. He said the diagnosis was very unexpected. He said at the time his son was a little slow, but not very different from his age group. He said overtime, the gap between his son and his son's age group has significantly widened.  

Ganot gave up his career as an investment banker to start his company in hopes to find a treatment, or even a cure. 

Ganot's named his business, Solid Biosciences, after his son. Eytani, means "solid" in Hebrew. 

Girls are typically not affected by the disease. Ganot said the disease is an X chromosome defect. Since girls have two X chromosomes, they can carry the gene but not become sick. On the other hand, if the X chromosome in a boy is affected, they will become sick. 

  

More News

Grid
List

Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs
COLUMBIA — A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called... More >>
5 minutes ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 9:22:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:43:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Sports

UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions
UPDATE: Troopers respond to 46 crashes during snowy conditions
COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol stayed busy Wednesday responding to crashes and slide-offs across the state. In mid-Missouri,... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 6:32:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Light snow will continue into Thursday; Slick spots expected
STORM MODE: Light snow will continue into Thursday; Slick spots expected
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 6:21:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Weather

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday was found not guilty of the first article of impeachment, abuse of... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 3:41:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in Top Stories

Truck drivers often have little say on snowy roads
Truck drivers often have little say on snowy roads
COLUMBIA - City and state officials always urge drivers to stay off the road ahead of snow storms, but for... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:35:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Doctor leads demonstration against live animal testing at MU
Doctor leads demonstration against live animal testing at MU
COLUMBIA - The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine hasn't stopped urging the University of Missouri to stop using live animals... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite the winter weather mix, protestors stood outside of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office ahead of the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 past exit 115 now open
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 past exit 115 now open
BOONE COUNTY - I-70 westbound is now open past exit 115 due to a crash. Traffic was being rerouted... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 1:40:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Winter weather causes concerns for those commuting to campus
Winter weather causes concerns for those commuting to campus
COLUMBIA -The snow continues to hit hard, leaving the University of Missouri to cancel classes for a third time in... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 1:34:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors filed a charge against a Columbia man on January 29 after law enforcement reported finding more... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:09:51 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site
VIDEO: Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site
KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 8:48:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:59:29 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. ... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:07:50 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 27°
11pm 28°
12am 28°
1am 28°