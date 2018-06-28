Researchers find nationwide increase of bullying students with disabilities

1 year 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 28 2016 Nov 28, 2016 Monday, November 28, 2016 6:34:00 PM CST November 28, 2016 in News
By: Jenna Puritz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Bullying has been prevalent in schools for decades, but researchers found a slight increase in one specific group of students. 

Researcher and assistant MU special education professor Chad Rose surveyed 6,500 students and found an increase in bullying against students with disabilities. These students were surveyed using a school climate survey that surveyed students over a three year period. 

Over the past 10 years, studies of bullying in schools have been cross-sectional studies which survey students at one time point. This study differed by using a longitudinal design.

Rose along with his co-author, Nicholas Gage, studied how students with disabilities' experiences can change as they transition through school. 

"Not only are they experiencing higher rates of victimization at one time point, they're experiencing higher rates of victimization over several time points, and that discrepancy isn't decreasing," Rose said. 

Rose also said the students that are likely being victimized are kids with emotional behavior disorders and kids that lack social and communication skills. Rose and Gage found there are higher rates of bullying in elementary and high school, with a decrease in middle school. 

"We try to make sure schools understand bullying happens in a developmental pattern," Rose said. "Bullying tends to be more physical at a young age and engage in more verbal as they start to develop a larger vocabulary, and then they engage in more social exclusion when they realize that can hurt just as bad as verbal or physical form of bullying."

Although this study found a definite increase in bullying among students with a disability, Rose said he is optimistic about the future for the schools and students. 

"Schools need to make sure they have a clear protocol for supporting victims, a clear protocol for responding to alleged perpetration, and a clear protocol for protecting those bystanders," Rose said. 

As of January 1, 2017, a new state law will go into effect. This legislation will require a "two-day 10-day period". This means schools will have two days to initiate an investigation and then 10 days to complete that investigation. 

Rose hopes this new legislation will help train teachers and kids to know what to do, what to say, and who to tell. 

"I think the biggest thing is students need to know what to do, what to say, who to tell, and schools need to make sure those people that have elected to represent bully prevention...know how to respond and the protocols in place are there to support students," Rose said. 

Rose is currently working with four school districts in the Columbia area to support bullying prevention. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
5am 77°
6am 76°
7am 76°
8am 78°