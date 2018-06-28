Reservoir Victims Update

Three-year-old Tara Toops and her seven-month-old brother, Tucker, are now in fair condition at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Their five-year-old brother, Tanner, remains critical. All three children were in critical condition with hypothermia when they arrived from southeast Missouri yesterday. Their home was washed away when a billion gallons of water cascaded down from a mountaintop reservoir at a hydroelectric plant.