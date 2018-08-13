Residential fire leaves one in hospital, home destroyed

CAMDEN COUNTY - Mid County Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire southeast of Camdenton late Friday afternoon.

Crews saw a large column of black smoke as they left the station. When they arrived on the scene they saw a two-story home engulfed in flames.

One person who was inside suffered life-threatening burns and was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia. Two others at the scene were treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews controlled the fire within 30 minutes of arriving. The fire spread to the adjoining woods and units from the Missouri Department of Conservation controlled it quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the home is considered a total loss.