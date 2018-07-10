UPDATE: Woman arrested in "suspicious" fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a residential fire in northeast Columbia.

45-year-old Tammy Yvette Nevels is facing a charge of first-degree felony arson.

Detectives said she left the home on Mohawk Avenue after the fire started, leaving two people inside - a 76-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.

The fire started on or near a bed, investigators said. The Fire Marshall's Division labeled it "suspicious."

Seven units responded to the fire shortly before 10:30 Monday night. The fire department said crews "performed an aggressive interior attack" and had the fire under control about 10 minutes later.

Detectives said they returned to the home this afternoon after learning Nevels had returned.

No one was hurt in the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.