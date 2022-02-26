FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 812 Jefferson Street, Fulton, Mo.
Upon arrival of the first unit, smoke and flames were showing from a two-story wood framed brick residential structure. Fire crews entered the structure for a primary search and were met with heavy smoke and flames.
Fire crews located and removed a dog on the primary search that had perished in the fire. No other victims were located in the structure.
The fire was investigated by Fulton Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Neighbors reported that homeless people had been staying in the structure, but the fire was determined to be unintentional.
One firefighter fell partially through the floor and received minor injuries to his leg and another received a puncture wound to his knee during fire attack operations.