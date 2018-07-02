Residents Dissatisfied with Mediacom

Stone is frustrated by Mediacom.

It's a feeling she's had since signing up in August.

She says the cable company let her down, especially during November's record snow storm.

"We couldn't leave anywhere in our cars cause the roads were too bad," Stone said. "We had no TV, no internet, we had no way of getting in touch, we were cut off from the real world."

That's why the city is thinking about offering its own cable services.

"The city asked us to look at the option of providing some cable TV broadband services over the system we have today."

But Mediacom hopes a resolution will be reached before the city becomes its competition.

Water and Light director Dan Dasho said " The city asked us to look at the option of providing some cable TV, broadband services over the system we have today."

"The negotiations have been progressing there are still a couple of items that still need, remain outstanding and beyond that we have a commitment and investment in Columbia," said Randy Hollis with Mediacom.

The issues most important to city leaders include the cost of service and public access television.

Negotiations between the city and Mediacom will resume next week.

Both sides say an agreement is expected within the next three months.