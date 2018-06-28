Residents Escape Late-Night Columbia Fire

Columbia firefighters quickly put out the blaze. One resident, Epan Thampy, is relieved his pet cat also escaped.

"The cat, she's feisty. Her name is Chunk. I have no doubt that she's okay. She is probably hiding underneath the house. That's what she does."

Firefighters don't know what caused the blaze, but Thampy blames the house's hot water heater.