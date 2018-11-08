Residents Flooded Out

Despite the problems homeowners have to deal with because of the flooding, homeowner Jill Snodgrass has maintained a positive attitude, despite the fact that she is without a home.

"Oh no, this is life on the river. If you're gonna live down here, you have to expect to get water every once in a while and that's just the way that it is," said Snodgrass.

She's lived along River Front road for nine years and says flooding is nothing new. In fact her home is retrofitted to handle high waters, built up about ten feet.

"The whole bottom level is cinder-block so you can just rinse it out. You have generally plenty of warning to know that the water is coming up and so you have time to get your stuff out," said Snodgrass.

And as soon as she got that warning, she was on the move to drier ground.

"We rented a U-Haul truck and moved everything out of the lower level, and everything out of the upper level in anticipation of '93 level floods," said Snodgrass.

Law enforcement authorities were anticipating the same thing. Like Snodgrass, they're happy the flood of 2007 wasn't a repeat of 1993.

"You know, the original prediction was over 34 feet, which would have breached the levees over at the airport, and we would have had substantially more water in the Jeff City area. The catch phrase would be 'we missed the bullet,'" said Sheriff Greg White.

Although Snodgrass didn't quite miss the bullet, so to speak, she admits that having a flooded home is not exactly fun.

"It's just a pain, it's not, you know, it's not impossible to deal with, it's just a lot of work and a lot of trouble, but, like I said, that's life on the river, that's the way it is," said Snodgrass

Again, at this hour, the Missouri River is cresting which means hopefully in the next few days all of this will be a thing of the past.