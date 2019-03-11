Residents gather in New Bloomfield to speak to auditors

NEW BLOOMFIELD- Residents here who petitioned the state auditor to examine the city's books met Wednesday with the auditor representatives to express their concerns. The state auditor's office is examining the finances in New Bloomfield.

The city has not had a state audit since 2004. That audit revealed the city's declining fund. It also showed that funds that were supposed to go towards one project were used to fund other projects in the city.

At the beginning of 2017, the city's police department consisted of two members, Chief Greg Mooney and Sgt. Brad Brewer, and three unpaid reserve officers. When the 2018 budget was released, the chief and the sergeant at the police station were removed, leaving Mooney and Brewer out of work. The city has yet to hire a new chief and the Holts Summit Police Department has taken over patrolling the city.

Residents began to question where the city's funding was going after the dissolution of the police department. The mayor told them the cuts were related to budget issues, but residents didn't accept that answer. In April, they drafted a petition to ask for a state audit. The audit began in January. There is no time frame for its completion.