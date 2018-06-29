Residents gather to celebrate Almeta Crayton's life work

COLUMBIA - Community members gathered at Douglass Park Saturday afternoon to honor former First Ward councilwoman Almeta Crayton.

D.J. Curtis "Boogieman" Soul played music for attendees and asked people whose lives were touched by Crayton to speak to the crowd.

Family members, community leaders and residents all talked about the great work Crayton did for the community.

"Me and my mother we sit down and talk about my sister. We reflect on her life and the things she has accomplished. It's just amazing that one person was able to do that," Anthony Crayton, Almeta's older brother, said. "She always had a smile, she always had a kind word, and it showed. Everybody loved her."

Crayton was a prominent community figure who worked to help the poor and underprivileged youth. She died last year.

Crayton started the Everybody Eats feast, a free Thanksgiving meal for the Columbia community.

Community leaders will continue Crayton's Thanksgiving meal tradition at Stephens College on Thursday, Nov. 27.