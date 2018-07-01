Residents Host Barbecue to Benefit Homeless

FULTON - Residents and volunteers gathered in Fulton on Sunday at Our House's Fourth Annual Rockin' Bouncin' Barbecue to raise money for the homeless.

Last year the event raised $2,500. The event offered face painting, food, and live music. One organizer said there is a big need for help in Callaway County.

"What we really emphasize is homelessness is a community issue. It really takes a community to do something about it. When we have events like this, it just helps us know that the community is behind what we're doing," said Our House representative Brad Sheppard.