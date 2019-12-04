Residents in Cooper County warned to lock doors, look out for subject

COOPER COUNTY — The Cooper County Sheriff's Office asked residents in the area of Highway 87, Cave Creek Road and Dishion Lane to lock their doors and secure their vehicles Sunday evening after a subject fled from authorities.

Deputies responded to Cave Creek Road at around 4:45 p.m. to investigate a report of assault. A male subject fled the residence during the investigation.

The sheriff's K9 unit was deployed to help deputies search the area for the subject. Deputies described the subject as a man around 40 years old, last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark pants.

Anyone who sees the subject is asked to call 911 or dispatch at 660-882-2610.