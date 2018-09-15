Residents Invited to "Dialogue with MoDOT" in Pike County

HANNIBAL - In an effort to provide more opportunities for northeast Missourians to communicate directly with transportation officials and state and federal elected officials, the Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to dialogue about local transportation issues and concerns. A dialogue session will be held in Bowling Green at the Bowling Green Community Center, 201 W. Locust St. from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.

"Our main focus areas over the next few years include taking care of our transportation system and delivering excellent customer service," said MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Paula Gough. She will lead the dialogue session. "For us to continue to keep our citizens and employees safe, we need our community partners and area residents to share their question and provide comments about transportation," she added. Gough said MoDOT worked with Representative Jay Houghton, who is planning to attend, to schedule the session because of transportation interest from area residents.

There is no agenda for the dialogue session. However, Gough and MoDOT engineer Brian Haeffner will be at the session to provide an update on area projects for the year including the Champ Clark Bridge and the two bridges on US-54 between Bowling Green and Louisiana, which are expected to close this summer for replacement. A community briefing will be held in Louisiana in the spring about this project. The US-54 Corridor group is also planning to attend and provide an update of their activities.

Participants are encouraged to write down any questions they may have about MoDOT or transportation in general and bring them to the dialogue session. If they cannot attend the session, questions can be emailed to customerservice3@modot.mo.gov or call 1-888-275-6636.