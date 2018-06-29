Residents Lose Locks for Childhood Cancer Research

COLUMBIA - For most people, Saturday's nicer weather meant a chance to lose the heavy coats and layers of clothing behind. But for almost 100 people in Columbia, the nicer weather meant a chance to lose their hair for a good cause.

About 12 teams of participants lost their locks to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

This is the fourth year Mizzou medical students organized the event for St. Baldricks.

Doctors and patients alike said having an event like this is crucial for the cause.

"We need to make sure that every child with cancer gets cured. Right now, the cure rate for childhood cancer is 80 percent. We want one hundred," Loew said.

This year's theme for the event was "Stronger", and all of the hospital staff members were encourgaed to dress up like strong men to shave their heads.

Claire Forshee was seven years old when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and is currently in the sixth stage of her cancer treatment. She said she loves seeing events like this helping kids like her.

"I love the head shaving, and that so many people come and raise money to do that," Forshee said.

Mizzou Med at Mojo's is aiming to raise $65 thousand dollars for St. Baldricks. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can click here to access the St. Baldrick's Foundation's website.