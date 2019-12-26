Residents not surprised about shooting on Dorothy Dean Drive

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 17 2015 Sep 17, 2015 Thursday, September 17, 2015 9:41:00 AM CDT September 17, 2015 in News
By: Katie Grunik, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Chinmay Vaidya, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday two people were shot after two or more people broke into their home late Wednesday night.

According to the Columbia Police Department, between two and four people broke into the home in the 300 block of Dorothy Dean Drive. CPD did not release the exact address, but several residents said the shooting occurred at 303 Dorothy Dean Drive.

One resident was not at home when the shooting occurred, but said he saw law enforcement vehicles when he eventually came home. Matt Kudrna, another resident who lives across the street, said he was not surprised about the incident. 

"There was always some kind of shady stuff going on over there," Kudrna said. "None of us were really surprised." 

Police said the suspects went upstairs and shot a 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman multiple times. The man and woman were taken to the hospital. Police said their condition was unknown Thursday.

Officers said they were not sure why suspects shot the pair. CPD also said bullets went through the walls and into the home next door. Residents said the other part of the duplex unit has been unoccupied since July.

Kudrna said he thinks violence is becoming more acceptable in Columbia among certain groups of people. 

"The more things happen, the more people start to look the other way," Kudrna said. "It becomes socially acceptable among circles of people."

CPD asked anyone with information to contact the department or call 573-875-TIPS. 

More News

Grid
List

Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:15:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
Christmas Eve shooting kills man in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. The Kansas... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:40:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign far short of yearly goal
COLUMBIA- Red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army come out in the holiday season every year, but this year... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 12:18:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
Mom saves Christmas shopping until the last minute
COLUMBIA – Last minute holiday shopping is normal for Xaiveira Coats. Coats bought most of her gifts for her... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:29:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
Missouri Supreme Court rules against Chesterfield over taxes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 6:15:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
Holiday Traditions in mid-Missouri: The Magic Tree
COLUMBIA - As the colder temperatures arrive in mid-Missouri, Will Treelighter has already been thinking about his next design. He’s... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
Police investigate attempted armed robbery at Campus View apartments
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery targeting a delivery driver at Campus View apartments Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 4:14:28 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
Eldon reacts to fire board president's alleged misuse of taxpayer money
ELDON - The streets in Eldon were pretty quiet on Christmas Eve. But the town was buzzing with news of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
Holiday traditions in mid-Missouri: Musical atmosphere of Living Windows
JEFFERSON CITY- For over 20 years, the Living Windows celebration has taken over Jefferson City for one night each year.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
Salvation Army Christmas campaign down 45%
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army's Christmas campaign in Columbia is down 45% this year. In a press release, the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:30:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
Police arrest Fulton woman for stealing Christmas cards
FULTON - Police arrested a Fulton woman they said stole Christmas cards from mailboxes Monday. Fulton police arrested Christina... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 11:29:03 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia hospitals
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will make two stops in Columbia on Tuesday. The... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 24 2019 Dec 24, 2019 Tuesday, December 24, 2019 3:39:00 AM CST December 24, 2019 in News

Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
Warm temperatures drive people to the car wash this holiday
COLUMBIA – Warmer than usual temperatures on Monday brought people out of their homes and to the car wash. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 9:39:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
Wildlife and you: How to share the road together
COLUMBIA - Imagine you are driving on your usual route to work, but unexpectedly, the road is shut down indefinitely.... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 8:34:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News

Columbia learning center burglarized
Columbia learning center burglarized
COLUMBIA - A Columbia learning center was burglarized Sunday night. Tree Top Innovative Learning Center in North Columbia stayed... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 23 2019 Dec 23, 2019 Monday, December 23, 2019 4:41:00 PM CST December 23, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 53°
10am 56°
11am 59°
12pm 60°