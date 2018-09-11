Residents Offered Chance to Voice Complaints About Transportation

COLUMBIA - Residents were able to have their voices heard on transportation complaints in Boone County Thursday afternoon, but only one person took the opportunity.

Columbia Area Transportation Survey Organization, or CATSO, held a public hearing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The group wanted to get residents feedback on a plan that addresses various transportation issues and projects. While about twelve residents attended, only city council member Barbara Hoppe spoke up. She said she wants to see more trees added to the sidewalks and streets.

"If we're interested in encouraging multi-mobile transportation, it's easier to walk and bike in areas that are shaded," said Hoppe. "It's been documented that trees help reduce maintenance costs for streets."

Hoppe said the afternoon meeting time may have prevented more residents from attending. She said if anyone has issues they want addressed, they can attend the final meeting on December 5.