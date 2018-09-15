Residents Oppose Bio Lab

If selected, the 500,000 square foot facility would be off new haven road just west of highway 63 near new haven elementary school and lenoir woods retirement home.

The new lab would conduct research on public and animal health as well as bioterrorism.

One resident says the risks of having the facility in a residential town are too high.

This is National Bio and Agro Defense Facility is a high danger. It's a level four facility, the world health organization designates that as a high community risk and because of that once people understand what this facility is they will move away from Columbia," said Karen Onofrio.

The department of homeland defense is considering 17 sites across the country for the facility. It'll announce where the facility will be by the end of the year.