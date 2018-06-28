Residents react to Supreme Court's same-sex marriage ruling

COLUMBIA - Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 vote that the U.S. Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage.

Columbia citizens had varied reactions to the announcement. One resident told KOMU 8 News she was shocked.

“I was frankly surprised, seeing the current makeup of the Supreme Court, I didn’t think it would pass, but it’s long overdue,” Jan Burger said.

Others said they were overjoyed.

“The positivity that I’ve seen on the faces of so many people that I know, and know are great people. It's just such a relief to them,” said Nick Smith, a student at MU.

Not everyone was happy with the ruling, though. MU student Taiwo Adeshigdif said it goes against everything she believes in.

“I’m definitely not in support of gay marriage. It’s not something that I think is considered marriage, true marriage,” Adeshigdif said.

Adeshigdif said she doesn’t hate gay people, but she believes marriage is supposed to be between a man and a woman.

Jose Urquidez lives in Columbia and is a U.S. Army Veteran. He also opposes the ruling.

“I just don’t think, you know, gay marriages should be allowed,” Urquidez said.

Urquidez said that, while he’s against same-sex marriages, he does believe the LGBTQ community has a place in U.S. Army, under one condition.

“As long as they don’t try to flaunt it. If they’re for America, that’s fine, as long as they don’t flaunt it,” Urquidez said.

Matt Van Matre has lived in Columbia his entire life. He said he never understood why some people are so adamantly against same-sex marriage.

“They’re going to be together regardless. It’s not a new thing, either,” Matre said.

Matre said there’s a disconnect between anti-LGBTQ beliefs and the reality of today’s society.

“Times have changed. They should have equal rights,” Matre said.

Burger said everyone deserves the same treatment, no matter what his or her sexual orientation is.

“Equal is equal. It doesn’t make any difference your sexual orientation, your race, anything. They have the same rights everyone else does, and they should be allowed to marry freely,” Burger said.

Boone County began issuing same-sex marriage licenses Friday morning after the ruling.