Residents Recount Storms Raking St. Louis Region

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Residents in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood say the storm that did significant damage to their hometown was loud and frightening.

Hazelwood suffered some of the worst destruction after the storm struck the St. Louis metro region late Wednesday.

Pharmacy technicial A.J. Goewert says he saw "a wall of bright light" before the storm lifted products off shelves and tore holes in the roof of a Hazelwood pharmacy.

Gary Buneta told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch the storm threw from his dining room into a kitchen wall. It also blew off his home's roof and windows and downed trees in his yard.

And Ellen Knop says the storm destroyed her garage and left her front porch in the family room.