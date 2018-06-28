Residents Recycle Electronics

COLUMBIA - Mid-Mo Recycling is collecting used electronics to save landfill space from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Depot on Clark Lane.

For free, the recycling company is accepting CPU's, printers, keyboards, laptops, wire, cables, hard drives, exc. For a small fee, Mid-Mo Recycling will accept monitors, portable TVs, copiers, and microwaves. Home Depot and Mid-Mo Recycling are partnering with Columbia's Solid Waste Division.