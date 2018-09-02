Residents Reminded to Protect Pets From Peril Conditions

JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday night's incoming storm and record cold temperatures predicted for the remainder of the weekend and early next week can be a deadly time for pets normally kept outdoors.

Residents are urged to be mindful of their pets and to keep them indoors until outdoor conditions are suitable and unharmful for them. Also, residents are encouraged to be aware of animals left out in these conditions within their neighborhoods, and to report problems to the Police Department on the non-emergency line at 634-6400.

Captain Shoemaker is available for more information. He can be reached at 634-6400.