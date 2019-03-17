Residents repair items, cut down on waste

COLUMBIA- Columbia residents practiced sustainability at the Fix-It Fair Saturday.

People brought in broken appliances, furniture and even toys to the Parkade Center. Volunteers were on hand to help people repair their items and gave lessons on how to fix items themselves.

The event is hosted by the Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management and the City of Columbia Office of Sustainability.

Lelande Reharde, district manager of the Solid Waste Management, said this event came about as way to focus on reducing and reusing in addition to recycling.

"It's reduce, reuse, recycle," he said. "We thought 'repair' was an important part of that as well."

Reharde said the event has done well in the past because of the enthusiastic volunteers.

Donald Warren, a local technician who volunteered at the event, said he thinks it's important for people to try to repair their items before throwing them away.

"I'm just here to assist people and keep things out of the landfills, to show them that a lot of times it's pretty simple fixes for most of this stuff," he said.

Reharde said they plan to continue hosting Fix-It Fairs in the future.