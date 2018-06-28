Residents Resent Rezone

For many folks in Fulton, Lakeview's zoning issues are just the tip of what has many fuming. The rezoning of a residential area to allow a Walgreens to begin building started the resentment.

Mayor Charles Latham used this in his campaign to be elected, saying he would fight for community-minded focus on planning. Three months into his term, he has his first chance to quietly influence the council.

Now, just one house is causing many concerns for neighbors, and a lot of headaches for Planning and Zoning.

David Humphrey has lived at 1901 Lakeview Dr. for eight years, and it has always been quiet. Now, with the proposed rezoning of 1900 Lake Dr., noisy traffic may be out of his control.

"The first I was aware of this was when my neighbor knocked on my door and said 'Hey were you aware of this,' and shared some info with me," said Humphrey.

Faith Maternity Care is a not-for-profit organization that works to support young struggling mothers. They want to rezone the home in question from R1 to R3, meaning they will be allowed to accommodate more people.

"I have no reason to believe Faith Maternity Care isn't a good fit for this community, it's just the concern- what could come later?" asked Latham. "I know what the people are going through, I know how they feel right now they've invested their time and their money into their homes and they've worried about the decision by Planning and Zoning, and the decision by the council could change that and have a dramatic effect on them."

"I just have more of an issue of rezoning it and having multiple families and changing the characteristics of this neighborhood," said Humphrey.

Thirty-three people from the small Lakeview subdivision are presenting a petition to the Fulton City Council to show their opposition to 1900's possible R3 status.

"I'm hopeful they'll listen to the people out here who are directly affected," said Humphrey.

Now it is time for the Planning and Zoning Commission to state their opinion, and it is sure to get this subdivision talking. There will be a public hearing at the Planning and Zoning meeting on Aug. 8. Planning and Zoning will then make a recommendation to the council, who should vote on Aug. 14.

"I can tell you I would break the tie in favor of the homeowners," said Latham.

It is important to note that the residents objection to the rezoning is based solely on wanting to keep their quiet neighborhood intact. They say their decision has nothing to do with the values of Faith Maternity Care.