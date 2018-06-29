Residents safe after house fire in west Columbia

COLUMBIA - Residents are safe after the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire in west Columbia Tuesday morning.

Captain Lisa Todd with the Columbia Fire Department said the homeowners believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

Crews receieved a report of smoke at 4807 Samantha Ct., ariving at the scene at 5:57 a.m., according to a news release.

While investigating the cause of the smoke, firefighters located a fire in the home's attic.

Firefighters put out the blaze around 6:55 a.m., with the roof of the building suffering significant damage. Three engines, a ladder and a rescue squad responded.

Two people and a dog who were home during the fire were not injured.

