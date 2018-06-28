Residents Say City/County Shared Bridge Should Be Replaced

6 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Friday, June 08 2012 Jun 8, 2012 Friday, June 08, 2012 2:44:00 PM CDT June 08, 2012 in News
By: Jennifer Long
loading

BOONE COUNTY - The center line splits Rustic Road in half, giving ownership to the city of Columbia and the other half to Boone County. The east lane of traffic is in the county while the west lane drives inside city limits. This road, one of approximately 20 that have shared ownership between the city and county, has a one-lane, 80 year old bridge that has caused some grief for residents of the area. 

This bridge has a history. Build in 1930, the only modifications the bridge has seen came 20 years later in the 1950s. In 2009, MoDOT inspected the bridge and reduced its weight limit from 40 to 15 tons. There are 11 homes on the dead end side of the bridge and a Bridge Engineering Assistance Program (BEAP) report done by MoDOT in 2011 said the "Rural Local" bridge carries approximately 200 vehicles a day. Even though parts of the bridge have crumbed and there are holes rusted through some of the support beams underneath, David Nichols of Columbia Public Works said right now, the bridge supports its everyday traffic. But the BEAP report also said the bridge is "Structurally Deficient" and could qualify for federal funding to be replaced.

Since MoDOT reduced the bridge weight limit in 2009, Melanie and Stuart Spradling, 26-year residents of Rustic Road, have written government officials in a plea to have the city or the county replace the structure, in fear the old, rusted bridge will collapse.

"I'm worried one of these times a school bus is going to hit it and won't make it across the bridge," Stuart said. 

The Spradling's fears became reality when in April, Boone County fire trucks did not cross the bridge in an emergency when Melanie needed medical attention. 

"I just thought that was crazy that the firetruck did not come over the bridge," Melanie said. "And I'm just glad it didn't end up being a heart event."

Nichols said in an event of a fire, the Columbia Fire Department would try to cross the bridge. However, because there is no water supply along the road they would have to truck in water and by doing so the truck would most likely exceed the bridge's capacity. Because it's a shared bridge, he said it is sometimes difficult to figure out who is responsible for funding maintenance and replacement.

"That's what happens a lot of time with annexations," Nichols said. "A lot of infrastructure out there is just split responsibilities. So we have a good relationship with the county, we just need to sit down and hammer out a lot of details about certain roads. This is not the only one. There's several on the perimeter that are affected by annexations, city limits and county limits." 

Derrin Campbell of Boone County Public Works said the county applied for a federal grant to replace the bridge two years ago. The county did not receive the grant and is reapplying this year. In a phone conversation, he labeled the Rustic Road bridge as an identified, but unfunded need. He said it is not something that's been on anyone's radar and it takes some time to get attention.

"Funding is always a challenge," Campbell said.

Nichols said even if there were enough money to fund the replacement of the bridge, it is unclear whether the project would be completed. For the Spradlings, that is not good enough. 

"I think they need to come in and just do it right," Melanie said. "We pay taxes, we're like everyone else. We're concerned citizens, we're going our part. We need them to do their part."

More News

Grid
List

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
27 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
33 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°