COLUMBIA - Many Columbia residents are using this last week of the old system of trash collection to get rid of their trash stockpiles and larger items.
The city’s bag voucher program will begin Feb. 1, after that date residents will only be allowed to place two of the city’s trash and any number of recycling bags out for pickup. There is some concern among residents that it will not be easy to reduce waste in larger households to just two bags a week.
“It makes it difficult for a lot of reasons,” Columbia resident Lance McCarty said. “You can’t take out as much trash and we’re all staying home more often now obviously since the pandemic.”
Columbia resident Bobby Price believes this will be a tough transition for his family and others. “I have eight kids here, we go through 10 bags of trash a week,” with the price of each additional bag at two dollars, Price said this will cost him entirely too much each year for a service that is already paid for in monthly utilities.
The envelopes residents receive in the mail should include redeemable vouchers for 54 trash bags total, and 36 recycling bags. The vouchers will be mailed to households during the months of January and June, and can be redeemed at local retail stores around Columbia such as Gerbes and Hy-vee.
“You could drive up and down any street in Columbia on trash day and there’s gonna be five or six trash bags at most houses, especially if they have children,” Price said.
In order to reduce his household’s waste, McCarty has changed his shopping habits in an attempt to try and produce less waste. “I’m not going to try to bring home the big bulky cereal boxes anymore, things like that,” McCarty said. “Hopefully, people will start composting more, but I really don't think people are going to change much. I think we’ll just pay the fee and go on.”
Additional recycling vouchers are available at no extra cost to households who request them. However, residents will need to purchase additional black trash bags when they need more. These new regulations only apply to single-family homes. Multi-family homes and individuals who live in apartment complexes will have a different waste collection process which is outlined on the city’s utility website.
For the rest of the week, Price expects a lot of people will be cleaning out their house and trying to get rid of as much as possible before the new regulations begin. “If there's anything that needs to be thrown away, they’re going to throw it away this week by any means necessary,” he said. “Even after the new changes, I believe a lot of people are still going to put out regular trash bags.”