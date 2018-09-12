Residents Warned About Water

The public water supply District Two in Audrain County said it can't help its customers beat the heat. Due to low water pressure, the company is telling them to use as little water as possible, leaving customers to cut back on water use.

Lisa and Dave Bogdon have just about given up gardening. They haven't been able to bring out the hose since the heat wave started.

"We've experienced, for probably about a week, some low pressure," Audrain County resident Lisa Bogdon said.

Kristine Smiley is employed at the public water supply district. She says pressure is down a third because people are using more water.

In a hot week when people are being told to stay cool and keep hydrated, customers are worried they don't have enough water pressure to take a shower, or even to be sure their drinking water is safe. Customers may want to boil their water before drinking it.

"If the pressure in the system gets low enough, there's a chance that something could have gotten in there if there's a small leak somewhere that we don't know about, but it's just a precaution," said Smiley.

Bogdon doesn't take that chance.

"I'm not boiling it, but that's just because I'm so busy. I bought water in bottles and I told everybody when you brush your teeth to just use that, and I bought ice cubes," said Bogdon.

Bogdon limits the laundry she does and no longer waters the grass.

"If everybody just pitches in, hopefully the drought will be over soon and the water levels will be back," said Bogdon.

The water company says its been in contact with the Department of Natural Resources, which is trying to help increase the amount of water the pumps can put out. The company said they are also looking into putting a second water tower in the rural areas. But for now, the company and its customers are just praying for rain.