Residents Worry About Development

Development has boomed in St. Charles County outside of St. Louis for years, and the conservation area has provided an oasis from the region's subdivisions and stores. The almost 7,000-acre site has 38 lakes, walking trails and an array of wildlife. Several O'Fallon officials want to annex the preserve to gain a boundary with the Missouri Research Park, an area known for its high-tech and research facilities. A vote on O'Fallon's annexation plan is set to take place on July 6 at its city hall. The plan would allow the city to annex the research park, the conservation area and part of the nearby Weldon Spring wildlife management area.