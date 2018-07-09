Residents Worry Over Rezoning

When the Schmitz's moved into their home in Jefferson City, it was a much different scene than you'll find today.

"Nothing was here then. It was all woods," said longtime resident Alfred Schmitz.

The city expanded and brought new neighbors, businesses, and plenty of traffic. There could be more changes soon if 904 Eastland is rezoned for commercial use.

The property is two houses away from the Schmitz home. The plan is to move the intersection of Eastland and Elm, which would put it closer to people's homes.

"I'm worried about cars coming over the hill and not being able to stop," Eastland resident Kevin Kampeter said.

Schmitz thinks it will not only be unsafe, but inconvenient.

"Traffic will be backed up in front of my house very quickly," Schmitz said.

Especially when traffic is already seen as a problem. Kampeter says two houses have been on the market for more than a year and turning more homes into businesses may make things worse.

"This isn't what we expected when we moved in. There is already commercial space here. I don't understand why they don't just build there," Kampeter said.

It is also a concern because residents have no control over what business could move in next door.

"My biggest worry is what they'll put there. I don't want a hotel," Schmitz said.

And no one living around the area wants to see the traffic situation get any worse. Some neighbors had a chance to voice their concerns at Monday's city council meeting. The council is set to vote on the rezoning in two weeks.