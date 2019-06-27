Resource center for flood victims planned in Brunswick

By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter
BRUNSWICK - The American Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center Wednesday to help those impacted by flooding in mid-Missouri. It will be open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m in Brunswick R-2 High School. 

Abigail Anderson, the executive director at Central Northern Missouri Red Cross, said those affected will have to bring some form of ID to get assistance.

"If they don't have an ID on hand, bring the piece of mail that can confirm the address," she said. 

Anderson said that will help the center match the address with existing disaster assessments.

"Based on that assessment, the size of household and many other factors, we'd then determine what type of financial assistance will correlate with that," she said.

Assistance will be determined by need.

The resource center will provide housing, utility assistance, transportation and financial assistance. 

"I would encourage everybody - especially those who completely lost their homes - to attend," she said. 

Seth Wolfmeyer, spokesman for the Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank, said the bank would have a truck at the high school and will pass out shelf-stable foods and household goods from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The American Red Cross said it is working on organizing another resource center in Boonville, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Open Bible Praise Center. 

