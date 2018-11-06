Response Coordinators Ask for More Organized Volunteering

JOPLIN - Show-Me-Response coordinators are asking potential volunteers to think before simply coming down to help out in the disaster-stricken Joplin.

Coordinators said Tuesday that the best way to help out right now is by donating cash to a recognized volunteer agency.

FEMA said the following about it's volunteer guidelines, "Your help is urgently needed to stem the flow of unneeded goods and volunteers into Joplin. Please reach out to your employees, customers and other constituents to tell those wanting to help how to do so in a way that really aids in the response & recovery effort."

Those wishing to donate money can find out more about how to do so by clicking the following link.