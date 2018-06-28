Restaurant owner indicted on charges of illegal firearms possession

JEFFERSON CITY - An Auxvasse man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of illegally possessing 21 firearms and three firearm silencers.

53-year-old Billy Owen owns Panhead Billy's BBQ in Kingdom City.

The federal court charged Owen with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and one count of possessing three unregistered firearm silencers. He was also charged with possessing three firearms that were not registered to him.

