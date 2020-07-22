Restaurant Sues Ex-Cardinal Edmonds Over Name

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, April 23 2014 Apr 23, 2014 Wednesday, April 23, 2014 10:19:00 AM CDT April 23, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Cincinnati restaurant owner is suing former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds over the name of the Precinct, a restaurant he co-owns in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jeff Ruby filed a federal lawsuit against Edmonds' business late last year. The suit alleges that Edmonds' steakhouse infringes on the Ohio restaurant group's trademark.

The St. Louis Precinct features police and sports memorabilia and is located next to the new city police headquarters building. The Precinct in Cincinnati opened in 1981 and occupies a former police patrol building.

Edmonds played for the Cardinals from 2000 to 2007. He later played for the Cincinnati Reds before retiring from baseball in 2011.

 

