Restaurants try to maximize profits during COVID-19

1 day 6 hours 1 minute ago Monday, September 07 2020 Sep 7, 2020 Monday, September 07, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT September 07, 2020 in News
By: Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 reaches its six month mark in Missouri, businesses are still figuring out how to maximize their profits living in a "new normal."

Taqueria Don Pancho closed their dining space in March. Employee Francisco Rutiaga said he's ready to see customers in-person again. 

"It's not the same as it used to be when we were crazy packed and busy," Rutiaga said. 

Now, instead of customers' voices, the sound in the Mexican restaurant is filled with the phone ringing and the drive-thru window opening. Even after opening the drive -thru, revenue decreased by 50% at Taqueria Don Pancho.

However, this isn't abnormal. According to an economic report from Yelp, 24-thousand restaurants nationally have closed permanently or temporarily from March through Mid-June.

Matt McCormick, President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce said, “So many of our restaurants that have had the ability or the space, you know, if they've had a parking lot, [they] would convert part of that into an outdoor seating area." 

Taqueria Don Pancho is on this list, along with Broadway Diner and Beetbox. McCormick said investing in these spaces has given restaurants the ability to get closer to their 50% occupancy rate allowed by Boone County's health order.

“The food is doing his job really well, you know, people are coming here for the food all the time, but we also wanted [them] to sit down, enjoy the food here and take the time and, you know, interact with them,” Rutiaga said.

Taqueria Don Pancho plans to open for dine-in and their new outdoor space Tuesday.

