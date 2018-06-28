Restoration of world's largest wild goose could soon take flight

2 months 2 days 1 hour ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 Thursday, April 26, 2018 10:30:00 AM CDT April 26, 2018 in News
By: Danielle Katz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SUMNER – The average wild Canada goose’s wingspan is 4.2 to 5.6 feet, according to National Geographic. Maxie, the world’s largest wild goose, has a wingspan at least 11 times that at 62 feet, but her wings are made of fiberglass and steel.

Maxie sits in the community park of Sumner, Missouri, a small town of about 100 people in Chariton County. At 41 feet tall, she towers over her fellow geese and people who come to see her, and has done so for the last 43 years.

She is named after the scientific name for Giant Canada Goose, Branta Canadensis Maxima.

The town commissioned Maxie in 1974 to commemorate its status as the “Wild Goose Capitol of the World.”

Kansas City artist David Jackson built Maxie in the mid 70s. His daughter Debbie Jackson said Sumner had 200,000 migratory geese coming from Canada back then.

Now, Debbie Jackson and her two sisters – Dawna O’Donohue and Denise Cummings – want to restore Maxie and preserve their father’s legacy. David Jackson died in 2013. Their efforts started in April 2017 at the Kansas City FilmFest, when Debbie Jackson saw Maxie in “Different Flowers.” 

“At the time, it just hit me so emotionally. It felt like a great big cosmic hug from my dad, and I just felt like my dad was reaching out to me,” Debbie Jackson said.

She said her father was a great artist, and the sisters want Maxie to be there for years to come. They all live two hours away from Maxie and took a field trip to Sumner in summer 2017 because they had never seen her in person. Cummings said they wanted to get an idea of how she was doing.

“The fiberglass is going to need repair. There may be some structural issues that we need to address, and so those are some of the items that we want to make sure she’s in good shape,” she said.

The sisters said the project is bigger than themselves and Sumner has welcomed their help. They said they hope Maxie’s restoration would bring more eco-tourism and awareness to the town.

On their trip, they met another set of sisters, Shirley Fountain and Sharon Shatto, who have helped preserve Maxie over the years.

Fountain and Shatto have pushed for the Missouri Community Betterment group in Sumner to own the statue so it can have tax-exempt status for donations. Debbie Jackson said she estimates restoration will cost somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000, but final estimates aren't in yet.

The three sisters have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to form an non-profit organization that would allow them to accept large corporate donations for their cause. They achieved their initial goal in two months, raising enough money to form the organization. Debbie said they currently are in the process of getting that set up with Chariton County. 

Cummings said everything that has happened so far shows why now is the perfect time to restore Maxie.

“The statue needs it, we have the time to do it, the resources and certainly the enthusiasm to do it as well. And it’s just been an amazing journey so far,” she said. “Meeting the people, hearing their stories and how Maxie has interwoven into their live - it’s very special for sure," she said.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name.]

More News

Grid
List

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
8 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
36 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
57 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
9am 75°
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°