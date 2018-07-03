Restoring Moberly's Historic Theater

But, the historic theater closed its doors nearly 10 years ago. Now, a cast of 50 volunteers is helping bring back an old friend to Moberly.

"This is the theater my grandfather would bring me to to watch cowboy movies," explained volunteer J.W. Ballinger.

Organizers have raised $300,000 for the project, and soon volunteers will arrive to clean the theater and dust off some fond remembrances.

"People tell me memories about how they proposed to their wife there, and they had their first date here, and they remember doing this and that here, you know," said organizer Carolee Hazlet. "So this place is a house of memories."

Moberly hopes the theater restoration will bring other business, social events and activities to town.

The Historical Society hopes to eventually host movies, plays and receptions in the theater, which Ballinger believes his grandfather would have loved.

"He would probably grab me by the hand and say, 'Here baby, let's go watch a movie.'"

Organizers hope to complete the restoration by next year.