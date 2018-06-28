Results of Two Audits Announced Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - State auditor Tom Schweich will hold a news conference Tuesday to deliver the results of two audits of the management and oversight of Missouri's 183 fee offices.

The Missouri Department of Revenue and the Missouri Office of Administration conducted the audits. They dealt with the bidding, procurement and monitoring of fee offices.

The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. at the state auditor's office in the state capitol.