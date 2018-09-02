Retailers Plan New Kick-Off Time for Black Friday

COLUMBIA - Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, is just a week away. This year, stores are opening earlier than ever before and for some, this day of shopping will start not long after Thanksgiving dinner.

Many retailers in Columbia and nationwide wanting to get a leg up on the competition are opening their doors four hours or more earlier than previous years. For the first time, Target, Macy's, Kohl's and Best Buy will let bargain hunters in at midnight. Other retailers like Toys "R" Us and Walmart, will begin their sales at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

The National Retail Federation expects more than 150 million shoppers to flood the stores when they open up before the crack of dawn this year. This is up ten percent from last year.

The NRF reports that the average American spent $365 last year on Black Friday - a total of $45 billion. The organization expects that number to increase by three percent this year.

The Columbia Mall will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and more than 20 stores inside the mall will open at midnight. For a complete list of times, visit the mall's website.