Retired Cards Manager La Russa to Speak to SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Retired St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa will give a speech this week at Southeast Missouri State University.

He'll talk Thursday night at the school's Show Me Center on "Leading Successful Teams." La Russa led the Cardinals to three National League championships and World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. He ranks second all-time with 70 postseason wins, and became the first manager to retire in the same season after winning a World Series title.

Before leading the Cardinals, La Russa managed the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa and his wife, Elaine, also started Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation in 1991.

His apperance at the Cape Girardeau school is part of the University Speakers Series.