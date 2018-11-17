Retired Missouri Police Officer on Trial for Murder

By: The Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE - A retired western Missouri police officer is going on trial, charged with killing a Harrisonville housewife and leaving her body in a bathtub.

Opening statements in the trial of 54-year-old Jeffrey Dean Moreland were scheduled Tuesday in Cass County Circuit Court. The jury was brought in from central Missouri's Boone County.

Moreland is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2008 death of 30-year-old Cara Jo Roberts. Authorities said Roberts was shot in the head and had been sexually assaulted.

Moreland was a police officer in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview from 1984 until his retirement in 2005. He was tied to Roberts' death and an October 2010 Jackson County slaying through DNA collected from the sexual assault of another Harrisonville woman in June 2011.

