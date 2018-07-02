Retirement Community Supports Veterans

COLUMBIA - The Boone Landing Retirement Community in Columbia hosted an open house Saturday to support the Outward Bound for Veterans program.

The program provides challenging learning expeditions to encourage healing and rebuild confidence. It helps returning service members and recent veterans readjust to life at home through wilderness courses that draw on teamwork.

Holiday Retirement is looking to raise funds for 600 veterans to participate and the organization will match every dollar donated.