Retirement Perks for Mo., Kan. University Leaders

KANSAS CITY (AP) - University presidents in Kansas and Missouri have been retiring with substantial financial packages.

When University of Missouri Chancellor Brady Deaton retires this fall he'll direct the Brady and Anne Deaton Institute for University Leadership in International Development on the university's Columbia campus. He will be paid $200,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that kind of exit deal was uncommon a decade ago for leaders of public colleges.

Kansas State University President Jon Wefald was paid $255,000 a year for two years after he retired in 2009. Since 2011, Kansas State has continued to pay Wefald about $158,000 a year as part of a five-year plan.

Robert Hemenway, who retired from the University of Kansas in 2009, received about $340,000 for two years after he retired in 2009.