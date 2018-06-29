Retiring MU Chancellor Taking on Global Issues

COLUMBIA (AP)- The retiring chancellor of the University of Missouri's flagship campus is returning to his academic roots in agricultural economics, but this time with a global focus.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Brady Deaton will remain on campus, running the new Brady and Anne Deaton Institute for University Leadership in International Development. He'll have an office in Ellis Library and a yearly salary of $200,000, approved by the Board of Curators in June after Deaton announced he would retire Nov. 15.

The institute will begin operating in January. It will focus on how the university can help influence worldwide development in such areas as food security and water quality.

Deaton will also continue as President Barack Obama's appointed chairman of the Board for International Food and Agricultural Development.