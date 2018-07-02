Retrial Begins for Columbia Man Charged With Second Degree Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - Deliberations began Tuesday in the retrial of Brandon Chase, a Columbia man charged with second degree murder.

Jury selection began at the Cole County Courthouse around 9 a.m. The last case was declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a decision.

The new 12-person jury is made up of 10 women and two men.

The prosecution described Chase as the architect of a Jefferson City drug deal gone bad.

They said he arranged to rob Keith Mosely with two others, but Mosely was shot in an altercation and later died from his injuries.

But in the opening statements, the defense said Chase never wanted to rob Mosely because he knew and feared him.

Court officials said the trial should only last two to three days.