Return to business to be 'like a dial'

COLUMBIA – Local business leaders are eyeing May 4 to begin a return to normalcy, but say it can’t happen overnight.

On Thursday, Governor Parson announced he was extending Missouri’s stay-at-home order until May 3, with plans to gradually reopen the state after it expires.

“This isn’t gonna be a switch you just flip on,” Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said.

Even though local businesses have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects, McCormick said the return to normalcy has to be gradual.

“It’s like a dial,” McCormick said. “That dial has slowly and methodically be turned. And it would be turned as healthcare professionals say it can be turned.”

Businesses will still have to adapt as things gradually improve. That means social distancing will not end overnight.

“One of the reasons we’ve been doing as well as we are health wise is because people have been responsible about the stay-at-home order,” McCormick said. “We’ve got to keep those things going and everybody be responsible.”

McCormick said it’s hard to predict when things might return to business as usual, and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce is working closely with local leaders to figure out a safe balance for businesses to operate.

“We continue to be in discussions with Health and Human Services here for the city and Boone County on… how do we start stepping back in this,” he said. “How can we start opening things back up with the thought pattern being based off of making sure we keep people safe?”

McCormick said even though the return won’t be immediate, he’s confident it will happen.

“We have a great resilient business community here,” he said.