Returning Excess Contributions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Republican Party says the state Supreme Court's decision reinstating campaign contribution limits should only apply going forward. If the court agrees, that would mean candidates could keep any money raised above the contribution limits from January until the court ruled earlier this month. The state's brief from Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon takes the opposite tack, saying candidates should have to give back excess money to allow a level playing field for new challengers. But the Republican Party's brief, filed Tuesday, argues it's unfair to punish candidates and donor who simply followed the rule of law at the time.