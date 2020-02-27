Returning to School Means Recurring Problems

1 decade 3 years 6 months ago Wednesday, August 23 2006 Aug 23, 2006 Wednesday, August 23, 2006 7:09:54 PM CDT August 23, 2006 in News

Columbia Police Capt. Zim Schwartze emphasized safety, especially at schools like Grant Elementary which are located near busy streets or roads.

"We're very concerned with school safety in and around the schools, as well as traffic," she said. "Obviously, school zones are 20 miles per hour, and we like to remind everyone at the start of the school year to please slow down in the school zones."

Schwartze said the department's traffic unit will strictly enforce school zone speed limits during the first few weeks of classes. Parents appreciate that, but they want more police patrols near schools.

"It is hard to drive 20 miles per hour," said parent Wendy Murray. "If you watch your speedometer, you really have to concentrate to drive 20 miles per hour on that road."

Murray said more crossing guards helped things run smoothly on the first day of classes, but she wants to see even more of them.

